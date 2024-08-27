51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $13.79 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Free Report ) by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

