550 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

