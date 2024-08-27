56,300 Shares in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gannett by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 11,589,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a report on Friday, May 24th.
Gannett Stock Up 17.2 %
GCI opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $845.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.50.
Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $639.84 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.
Gannett Profile
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gannett
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- QuantumScape Pulls Back After July Surge: Is It Ready to Rebound?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Workday Stock Perks Up on Results; New Highs Possible This Year
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- CAVA Stock Surges on Q2 Beat: Is It the Next Chipotle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.