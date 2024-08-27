Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler Companies

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AADI. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aadi Bioscience from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.75 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience Stock Up 10.8 %

Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.69. Aadi Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 288.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $45,454.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,260,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 52,415 shares of company stock worth $76,151 over the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $1,063,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.