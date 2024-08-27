Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Director Rahn K. Porter Acquires 6,600 Shares of Stock

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) Director Rahn K. Porter bought 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $18,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at $18,876. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

FAX stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

