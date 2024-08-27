Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.73.

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASO

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.