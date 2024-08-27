Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Trading 1% Higher

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 24,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 75,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Acreage Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It cultivates and processes cannabis plants; manufactures branded consumer products; distributes cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retails dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company serves medical and adult recreational use customers in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania under the The Botanist, Prime, and Superflux brands.

