ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 1.7 %

ACVA stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $493,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,739.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $493,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 503,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,739.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 77,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,381,291.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,245 shares in the company, valued at $17,023,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 773,535 shares of company stock valued at $13,820,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

