Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.40.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance
Shares of ADPT opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. The company had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.