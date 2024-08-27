Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADPT opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. The company had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

