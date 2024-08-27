Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Trading 1% Higher

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.30. 67,686 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 34,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $295.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43.

About Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF

The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

