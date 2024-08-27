Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

AEIS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $119.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

