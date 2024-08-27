Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $242.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

