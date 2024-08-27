Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.42

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$55.42 and traded as high as C$57.10. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$56.84, with a volume of 244,874 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.56.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AFN

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.