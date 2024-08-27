Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts Sells 2,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$223,680.00.

John Merfyn Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Tuesday, June 25th, John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total transaction of C$89,267.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at C$111.06 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$112.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.0386385 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.547 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 136.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.