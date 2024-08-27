Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Shares of ADC opened at $72.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $73.30.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Agree Realty by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Agree Realty by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

