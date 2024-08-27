AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (TSE:AGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.07. AGT Food and Ingredients shares last traded at C$17.99, with a volume of 228,393 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of C$436.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.40.
About AGT Food and Ingredients
AGT Food and Ingredients Inc produces and exports pulses, staple foods, and food ingredients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing; Bulk Handling and Distribution; and Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods. The company offers lentils, peas, chickpeas, beans, popcorn, canary seed, flax, and other specialty seeds.
