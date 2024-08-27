Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Trading Up 6.1%

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 69,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,165,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Ainos Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Ainos alerts:

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 515.80%.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.