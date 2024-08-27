Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALAR. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Alarum Technologies from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alarum Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAR opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $100.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.74. Alarum Technologies has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALAR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

