Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Trading Up 0.3%

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 633,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,162% from the average daily volume of 50,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

Get Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 19.7% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 594.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 215,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 21,557 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.