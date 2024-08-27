Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $198.00

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 198 ($2.61), with a volume of 43184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.20 ($2.59).

Alfa Financial Software Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £586.31 million, a PE ratio of 2,437.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Alfa Financial Software

In other Alfa Financial Software news, insider Andrew Page sold 14,450,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £24,999,999.91 ($32,968,482.01). Insiders own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Subscription, Software, and Services segments.

