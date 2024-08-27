Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $63,807.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,789,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,136,987.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $388,968.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,434.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $63,807.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,789,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,136,987.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,556. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 95.55% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

