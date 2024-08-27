Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.33 ($0.06). Approximately 580,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 839,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).
Allergy Therapeutics Trading Down 15.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.80 million, a PE ratio of -77.50, a PEG ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.45.
Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile
Allergy Therapeutics plc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.
