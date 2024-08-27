ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of ALE opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.80. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth approximately $854,000. Boston Partners raised its position in ALLETE by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,355,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ALLETE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

