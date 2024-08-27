Alliance Global Partners Trims Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Target Price to $20.00

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALAR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alarum Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alarum Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAR opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.74. Alarum Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

