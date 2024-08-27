AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW) Stake Cut by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.14% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JULW opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $35.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.