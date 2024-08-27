Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.97

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.97 and traded as high as C$17.89. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.74, with a volume of 264,301 shares.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AP.UN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.58.
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
