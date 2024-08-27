Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $248.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALNY. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $269.14 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.36 and a 200 day moving average of $184.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,848 shares of company stock valued at $28,883,444. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

