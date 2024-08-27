Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,385 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in UGI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is -365.84%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

