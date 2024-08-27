Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $8,232,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 35,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 964.3% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 482,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after buying an additional 437,345 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $167.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

