Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

In other news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $605,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $605,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $180,199.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,909.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,235 shares of company stock worth $25,040,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.37. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

