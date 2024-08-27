Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) & SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Financial Survey

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) and SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Amarin and SIGA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 1 1 1 0 2.00 SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amarin currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.08%. Given Amarin’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amarin is more favorable than SIGA Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $264.78 million 0.97 -$59.11 million ($0.12) -5.24 SIGA Technologies $172.96 million 3.90 $68.07 million $1.10 8.63

This table compares Amarin and SIGA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SIGA Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amarin. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SIGA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and SIGA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin -12.66% -6.09% -4.11% SIGA Technologies 48.55% 51.40% 39.58%

Risk and Volatility

Amarin has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGA Technologies has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Amarin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Amarin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SIGA Technologies beats Amarin on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

