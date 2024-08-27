Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $232.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.36.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $175.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average of $181.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after buying an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

