American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Trading Down 0.5%

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.08 and last traded at $51.10. 13,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 20,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $237.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.82.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.0334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,391,000 after purchasing an additional 45,522 shares during the period.

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

