American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading Down 0.7%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.19 and last traded at $54.19. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

About American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF ( NYSEARCA:ESGY Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 3.45% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

