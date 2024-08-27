American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading Down 0.7%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.19 and last traded at $54.19. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.
American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
About American Century Sustainable Growth ETF
The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
