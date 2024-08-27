American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $789,947,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,854 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after buying an additional 1,094,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

