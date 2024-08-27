American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Purchases $390,388.69 in Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Braner purchased 26,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $390,388.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,824,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,843,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael David Braner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael David Braner bought 59,179 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $831,464.95.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Michael David Braner acquired 64,304 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $888,038.24.

American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $278.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in American Public Education by 94.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $141,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Stories

