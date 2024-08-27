Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 1,121,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,319,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Amigo Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

