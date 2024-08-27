Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 158.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

