Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.71

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.71 and traded as high as $67.63. Amphenol shares last traded at $66.69, with a volume of 3,809,632 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Amphenol Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

