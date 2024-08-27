Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Sunday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of C$23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 billion.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$78.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$68.93 and a one year high of C$87.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
