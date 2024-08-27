Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Sunday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of C$23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$78.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$68.93 and a one year high of C$87.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.