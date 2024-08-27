Analysts Offer Predictions for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $15.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $114.29 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $146.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

