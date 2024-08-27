Analysts Set Expectations for Standard Motor Products, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Standard Motor Products in a research note issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $389.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

NYSE SMP opened at $32.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $705.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

