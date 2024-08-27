Analysts Set Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Target Price at $194.25

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.67.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LANC. Stephens decreased their target price on Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Lancaster Colony stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $215.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 74.69%.
Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.
