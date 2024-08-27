Analysts Set Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Target Price at $194.25

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LANC. Stephens decreased their target price on Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 125,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $215.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

