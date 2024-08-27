Analyzing trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT)

Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Next Technology has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Next Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Next Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of trivago shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Next Technology $2.63 million 1.58 -$9.92 million N/A N/A trivago $524.90 million 0.27 -$178.01 million ($2.82) -0.72

This table compares Next Technology and trivago’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Next Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than trivago.

Profitability

This table compares Next Technology and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next Technology N/A 46.52% 43.26% trivago -41.42% 1.30% 0.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Next Technology and trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A trivago 0 3 1 0 2.25

trivago has a consensus target price of $3.36, suggesting a potential upside of 64.71%. Given trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe trivago is more favorable than Next Technology.

Summary

Next Technology beats trivago on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Next Technology

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was formerly known as WeTrade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Next Technology Holding Inc in April 2024. Next Technology Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps. In addition, it offers access to its platform through various localized websites and apps in various languages. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

