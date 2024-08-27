Anand Buch Sells 28,900 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) insider Anand Buch sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $144,789.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 548,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,176.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anand Buch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Anand Buch sold 1,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $5,340.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Anand Buch sold 7,701 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $40,738.29.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Anand Buch sold 20,501 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $100,659.91.

On Friday, June 14th, Anand Buch sold 11,950 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $36,328.00.

Crexendo Stock Down 0.8 %

Crexendo stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.01. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 million, a P/E ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Crexendo had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crexendo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

