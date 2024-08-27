Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director Sells C$77,000.00 in Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Director Lori Constance Covert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$77,000.00.

Lori Constance Covert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total transaction of C$40,682.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$38,900.00.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

Andrew Peller has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Announces Dividend

Andrew Peller ( TSE:ADW ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$85.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

