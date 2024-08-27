Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 20.6% in the second quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

