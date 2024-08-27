Antero Midstream Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Antero Midstream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AM

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.1 %

AM opened at $14.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,791.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.