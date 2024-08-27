Anthony P. Lee Sells 27,532 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Lee sold 27,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $1,198,192.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roblox Stock Down 0.5 %

Roblox stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Roblox by 2.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3,188.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 82,143 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,805,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 41.4% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Roblox by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 44,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.