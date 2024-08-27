Anthony P. Lee Sells 27,532 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Lee sold 27,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $1,198,192.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Roblox Stock Down 0.5 %
Roblox stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
