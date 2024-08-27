APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

APG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $262,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,286,461 shares of company stock worth $85,908,969 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,822,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,950,000 after buying an additional 1,031,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 6,312.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,884,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in APi Group by 271.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

